Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,096 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after buying an additional 3,713,279 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,356,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after buying an additional 1,290,515 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,130,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,421,000 after buying an additional 1,111,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 4,656,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,859,000 after buying an additional 970,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Up 0.9 %

INFY stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

