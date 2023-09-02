International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 127.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,809 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.2% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.94. 2,727,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602,009. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.65. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

