International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 72.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 192.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 387,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after acquiring an additional 255,023 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 78.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.3 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.47. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

