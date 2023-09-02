Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Trading Down 4.2%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 2,970 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.06% of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

