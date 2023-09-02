IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.64 and last traded at $39.64. 5,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 16,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $396.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period.

About IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

