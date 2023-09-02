iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 328,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000.
NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.55. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $119.57.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
