iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,949 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,088,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,562,000 after buying an additional 30,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.