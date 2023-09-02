iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,113 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $13,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,468 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,301 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $91.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.