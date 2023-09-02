iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Holdings Lifted by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 3.11% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $27,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 996.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,848,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,770 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,230,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $21,321,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 743,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,032,000 after buying an additional 392,132 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KSA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 532,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,304. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $966.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.