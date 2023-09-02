Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 84,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,189,000 after purchasing an additional 346,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $133.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.91.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

