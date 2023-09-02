Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 1,891 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 604.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in Masco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,240 shares of company stock worth $14,307,207. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.