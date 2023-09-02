Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $109,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,997,209 shares in the company, valued at $230,597,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,537 shares of company stock worth $37,674,074. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

Moderna Stock Down 0.5 %

Moderna stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

