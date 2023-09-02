Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $119,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

