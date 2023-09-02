Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $135,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Melius started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,111.80.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,250 shares of company stock worth $12,420,199. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG opened at $3,114.89 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,951.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,717.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

