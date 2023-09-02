Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 1,768 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1,084.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.54. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

