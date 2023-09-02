Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,016 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 85,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $160,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Nucor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Nucor by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $172.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.22. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

