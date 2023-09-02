Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 176 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 148.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

