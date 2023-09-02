Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 472 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

