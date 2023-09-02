Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 910 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,769,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,068.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,270,289 shares of company stock valued at $270,771,583 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $221.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 582.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

