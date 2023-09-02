Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 198 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,410,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:URI opened at $491.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $256.23 and a one year high of $492.33. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

