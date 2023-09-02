Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITRI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James cut Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.70.

ITRI stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.69. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Itron had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $541.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $709,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 240.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Itron by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Itron by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

