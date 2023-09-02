ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $103.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.91 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. ITT’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.43.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

