Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $11.36 million and approximately $143,417.14 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00021034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017427 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015109 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,830.86 or 1.00066559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00668195 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $140,295.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

