JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT Lowered to $1.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on JOANN from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Get JOANN alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JOANN

JOANN Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.87. JOANN has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.38). JOANN had a negative net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $478.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that JOANN will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JOANN news, Director Marybeth Hays purchased 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $25,199.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,664 shares in the company, valued at $50,470.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 23,467.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 6,878.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,688 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period.

JOANN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.