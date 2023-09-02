JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $124.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGFree Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

