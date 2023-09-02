JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $125.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.13.

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $110.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.73 and its 200-day moving average is $93.27.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Huntington National Bank increased its position in NetEase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NetEase by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in NetEase by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

