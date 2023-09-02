JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

China Resources Power Stock Up 2.0 %

CRPJY opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. China Resources Power has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09.

China Resources Power Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.5778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

