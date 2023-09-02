JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.2% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $146.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,903,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,495,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $426.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.