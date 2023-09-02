KeyCorp Boosts West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Price Target to $440.00

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WST. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $407.69 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total value of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.