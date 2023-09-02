Kimco Realty’s (KIM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Argus dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 150.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 102.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

