KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) PT Lowered to $14.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KREF. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.42.

KREF stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 408.95, a quick ratio of 408.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $871.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.65%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -131.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

