KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Trading Down 2%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

KLDiscovery Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 90.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.01 million during the quarter.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the preservation, collection, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); EDR, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

