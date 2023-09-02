Korea Investment CORP Acquires 51,753 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,753 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 1.99% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $17,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,848,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,041,000. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,541,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 335,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 111,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $966.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

