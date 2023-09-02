Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125,793 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $19,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

