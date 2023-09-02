Korea Investment CORP Has $15.20 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.13% of Liberty Broadband worth $15,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 767.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.24. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $103.60. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 82.31%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

