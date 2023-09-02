Korea Investment CORP Has $18.04 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $18,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,165,000 after purchasing an additional 174,742 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,084,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,057,000 after purchasing an additional 177,811 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE ADM opened at $79.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

