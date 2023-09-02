Korea Investment CORP Has $19.06 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of ANSYS worth $19,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in ANSYS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,953,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,855,000 after buying an additional 59,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,136,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,650,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,291,000 after acquiring an additional 44,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $319.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.61 and a 200-day moving average of $314.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

