Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAYX
Paychex Stock Performance
PAYX opened at $122.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.65. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.