Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,987 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $15,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Mosaic by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 724,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 229,467 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

