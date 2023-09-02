Korea Investment CORP Sells 12,060 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO opened at $896.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $389.83 and a 12 month high of $915.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $836.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $763.37.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.57.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

