Korea Investment CORP Sells 19,600 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Yum China worth $20,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $294,441,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,104,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,970,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,604,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

YUMC stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

