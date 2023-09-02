Korea Investment CORP Sells 532,303 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 532,303 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

