Korea Investment CORP Sells 556,721 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 556,721 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $16,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

