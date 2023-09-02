Korea Investment CORP Sells 5,770 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $20,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $308.32 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.82 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.36.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

