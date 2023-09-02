Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.30

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.30 and last traded at $97.26, with a volume of 2012922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $70,638.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $70,638.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $2,008,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,267 shares of company stock worth $9,409,480 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after buying an additional 2,166,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,139,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,031,000 after purchasing an additional 394,442 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

