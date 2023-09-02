Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lear by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,134.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,132 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,732. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LEA opened at $145.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.70. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.64.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

