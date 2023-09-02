Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $448.10 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $453.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.68.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMT

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.