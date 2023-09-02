Macquarie Downgrades Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to Neutral

Macquarie downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,739 shares of company stock worth $524,802. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,098 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 252,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 68,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

