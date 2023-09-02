Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.89. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14.

Mahindra & Mahindra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Mahindra & Mahindra’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Real Estate, Hospitality, and Others segments. It offers passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; manufactures, assembles, and maintains various kinds of aircrafts and aircraft components, and aerostructures; offers construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

