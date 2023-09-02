Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $16.20 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $16.20 million and $6,804.25 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00021034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,799.80 or 1.00050020 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000415 USD and is down -5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,219.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

